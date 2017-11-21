Authorities have arrested two alleged high-ranking New People’s Army (NPA) officials in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga del Sur last Saturday, a military spokesman said Monday.

Maj. Richard Enciso, public affairs officer of the Army’s 1st Infantry Division, said the suspected rebels as Rosario Delambaca Tabanao, a finance officer and Leonardo Jacotin, a logistics officer.

“Both suspects are operating on areas under the Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee,” he said.

Enciso said joint elements of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police were conducting law enforcement operation at Brgy Balangasan, Pagadian City when they arrested the suspects.

He said the operation and arrest was made “by virtue of search warrants with use of unlicensed firearms and illegal possession of explosives issued at Branch 18, Regional Trial Court (RTC) 9 and warrant of arrest for complex crime of direct assault with murder and robbery with no bail bond.”

Enciso said during the operation the government forces recovered one piece hand grenade; one caliber .45 with one magazine and eight rounds of ammunition; 50 rounds AK47 ammunition; ten pieces assorted IDs and 17 pieces assorted cellular phones.

According to Brig. Gen. Jacinto Bareng, commander of the 102nd Infantry Brigade of the 1st Infantry Division, emphasized the “successful operation is a result of collaborative efforts of AFP and PNP units operating in Zamboanga del Sur and it was tipped-off by concerned civilians”.

Bareng said the arrested NPA officials “are responsible for robbery, large-scale extortion activities, proliferation of illegal firearms and explosives, and murder cases in the area.” Robina Asido/DMS