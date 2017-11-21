Amid calls for his resignation, Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Arthur Tugade said only President Rodrigo Duterte can ask him to resign.

“Not all the problem will be addressed by resignation. Only the president can ask me to resign. I serve at the pleasure of the president and no one else,” Tugade told reporters in an interview at the sidelines of the 116th anniversary celebration of the Philippine Coast Guard in Manila Monday.

In his Twitter account, Magdalo Representative Gary Alejano called for Tugade’s resignation after the continuous problem in the MRT-3 line.

“Now, no more excuses or blame game. Take responsibility for the mistakes and actforthwith. With the dismissal performance of DOTr from congestion to MRT breakdowns, Duterte should now consider a replacement for Secretary Tugade. One that could deliver,” Alejan said.

“Our transport system has become a daily worry to Filipinos… The administration should act on this now as what it had promised to do so,” he added.

The DOTr ended three-year contract of Busan Universal Rail Inc ( BURI) due to frequent service interruptions on early November. A composite team of experts from Philippine National Railways, Light Rail Transit Authority and some BURI personnel the DOTr retained.

Tugade refused to comment on the investigation of last week's decoupling of an MRT-3 train coach saying they are still waiting for the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) which was tasked to investigate the incident. “Let us wait for the statement of the NBI,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS