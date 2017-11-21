Three 44-meter Multi Role Response Vessels (MRRVs) from Japan were formally commissioned into Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) service during the celebration of its 116th anniversary at their headquarters in Manila on Monday.

The three vessels were named after lighthouses in the country. These are BRP Capones (MRRV-4404), BRP Suluan (MRRV-4406) and BRP Sindangan (MRRV-4407).

MRRV-4404 was named after the Capones lighthouse in San Antonio, Zambales while MRRV-4406 was named after Suluan lighthouse in Guiuan, Eastern Samar and MRRV-4407 was named Sindangan after the lighthouse in Zamboanga del Norte.

The event was led by Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Arthur Tugade and PCG head Commodore Joel Garcia. It was also attended by National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr., Japan Ambassador to the Philippines Koji Haneda and JICA Chief Representative Susumo Ito.

In his speech, Haneda emphasized the achievements of the first units of MRRV vessels delivered to the Philippines.

He congratulated the PCG and expressed hope newly commissioned MRRV’s will be more useful for the Philippine Coast Guard.

“Congratulations to the Philippine Coast Guard on its 116th anniversary. We hope these newly commissioned vessels will greatly contribute to the maritime security capability, search and rescue activities as well as maritime law enforcement,” he said.

Captain Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman, said after the commissioning the three ships may be deployed to patrol in West Philippine Sea and in Benham Rise or Philippine Rise.

“We are studying for its deployment in West Philippine Sea but the weather is not good but eventually West Philippine Sea is part of the deployment plan,” he said.

“The numbers of our ships are increasing; the deployment (also) includes the Philippine Rise which is one of the priority deployment,” he added.

Balilo said the remaining four units of MRRVs are expected to be delivered in the country next year.

The first Coast Guard's three MRRVs are BRP Malapascua, BRP Malabrigo and BRP Tubbataha.

All of these MRRVs were built by the Japan Marine United Corporation (JMUC) Yokohama shipyard as part of the 10 units of 44-meter MRRV’s acquired by the Philippines under the Maritime Safety Capability Improvement Project of the transportation department.

This procurement was implemented as an Official Development Assistance (ODA) project through a tied loan extended by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The loan facility for the project covers P 7,373,700,000.00 out of the total project of P 8,807,700,000.00 while the balance of P 1,434,000,000.00 will be sourced from the Philippine counterpart.

The delivery of these vessels that have a standard cruising speed of 25 knots, and a range of 1,500 nautical miles will be completed by 2018.

During the event, the three seven meter Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats (RHIB) were also turned over by Japan government to the PCG.

The three PCG RHIB with a speed of 45 knots with a maximum capacity of 10 passengers arrived in the country last November 10 while seven other units will be delivered next year.

“This is part of the 600 million yen or 5.35 million dollar Non-Project Grant Aid (NGPA) for the PACG from the Japanese government’s economic and social development program which is a result of President Rodrigo Duterte’s request to Ambassador Ishikawa during his courtesy call last July 2016 in the Philippines,” Balilo said.

“Aside from these newly acquired resources, PCG is expecting to receive two 92-meter vessels from Japan; and one 82- meter and four 25 meter vessels from France which will also be delivered next year,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS