President Rodrigo Duterte has warned that he would fire those government officials who are using state funds to go on trips without his approval.

"All those guys who have been using money of the government, just easily going in and out of travel upon the invitation from whatever seminar and they are easy just to, some of them without getting a permit and wasting the money of the people, I have to ask them to resign," he said in a speech at the launching of Department of Agriculture's partnership with Ayala Malls in Davao City last Saturday.

He said there are a lot of officials who will be fired next week.

"But I don't make public my dismissal. So that, just to spare them of the humiliation," he said.

Duterte reiterated he will not tolerate corruption and will ask those people to "just resign."

"When I said no corruption, there will be no corruption. I will embarrass you. I will undress you before the public," he said.

"So when I say to you, 'you resign', go silently so that it will be less bloody for us," he added.

The President already fired some government officials for their alleged corruption activities. Some of them were former Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Ismael Sueno, long time ally and former National Irrigation Administration head Peter Lavina, and Sugar Regulatory Administrator Anna Rosario Paner. Ella Dionisio/DMS