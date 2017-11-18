Tropical Depression Tinio made landfall over Palawan province Friday afternoon, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ( PAGASA).

In a radio interview, the weather bureau said it made landfall over Palawan around 5 pm.

Tinio has maximum winds of 55 kph and gusts up to 90 kp and is forecast to move west northwest at 25 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number one is up at Palawan and PAGASA advised resident to be alerted against possible flashfloods and landslides.

Light to moderate rains are expected over Visayas, Bicol region, Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.

PAGASA said Tinio is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Saturday morning. Ella Dionisio/DMS