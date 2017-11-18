Amid the latest Amnesty International report about alleged human rights violations by the military forces during the operation in Marawi City, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) assures it will not tolerate violators in their ranks.

“We are yet to see the report that contains such allegations. That notwithstanding, the AFP has been coherent, consistent, and unequivocal. We are committed to adhere to the Law of Armed Conflict and respect human rights in the conduct of our operations,” Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP Public Affairs Chief, said Friday.

“The AFP leadership, under the Chief of Staff General Rey Leonardo Guerrero, will ensure that our regulations are observed to the letter. We will not tolerate any infractions thereof. We will not dishonor the sacrifices and heroism of our soldiers,” he added.

Arevalo said the AFP is determined to hold the possible human rights violators in the military liable for their actions.

“Should there be infractions, we are determined to hold the violators liable. In the observance of the due process of law, the AFP needs formal complaints to aid us in the investigation and prosecution of cases when warranted,” he said.

“And here is where need those reports. The same is true with reports of alleged looting,” he added.

In its latest report, Amnesty International said that their organization “also documented violations of international human rights law committed by Philippine government forces” which includes the alleged violation on the prohibition of torture and pillage.

It noted local human rights groups also “documented cases of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial executions by the government forces.”

Amnesty International is calling on the Philippine government “to conduct a prompt, effective and impartial investigation into the allegations of serious violations of international humanitarian law.”

The group also urge the government to ensure all victims of abuses “are afforded an effective remedy and reparations, including restitution, compensation, rehabilitation and guarantees of non-repetition.” Robina Asido/DMS