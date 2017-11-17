The new Eastern Mindanao Command chief, Lt. Gen. Benjamin Madrigal, vows to conduct focused military operation against the New People’s Army (NPA), a military spokesman said Thursday.

“Gen. Madrigal took it upon himself to say that he will be keen and focused on countering insurgency there because that is the last frontier of NPA," ” Col. Edgard Arevalo, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Public Affairs Chief told reporters in Camp Aguinaldo.

“He (Madrigal) rallied and directed all the personnel assigned in his unified command in Eastern Mindanao commanders to do their best and deliver, but he also harness the support to the local government that there during the turnover,” he added.

Madrigal, who formally assumed as the new commander of the Eastern Mindanao Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in a ceremony in Davao City on Wednesday, stressed he importance of destroying recruitment of the rebels.

“The community awareness is needed our community support programs to stop the recruitment especially in the areas of indigenous people, secondly is to address the extortion, if we will able to stop this, it will have an effect on their recruitment capability,” Madrigal said.

“So we need to destroy what they call the support system and the underground mass organization but this will require the assistance of the other sectors not only for vigilance but also to address the needs of the people,” he added.

Arevalo said the turnover ceremony of Eastern Mindanao Command to Madrigal was presided by AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero.

“The position of acting commander of Eastmincom was occupied by BGen Perfecto Rimando, Jr. when the post was vacated by General Rey Leonardo Guerrero in October 26 when the latter, the former commander, assumed the post as the 49th AFP Chief of Staff,” Arevalo said.

Arevalo said Madrigal headed the Southern Luzon Command (Solcom).

“He (Madrigal) is a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Sandiwa” Class of 1985. General Madrigal is seen as an achiever. He is mission-focused yet able to balance the welfare of the men. Besides being hardworking, he is a visionary leader and skillful manager,” he said.

“Prior to his appointment as Solcom commander, MGen Madrigal held key positions in the Philippine Army. He is the former commander of the 4th Infantry Division in Cagayan De Oro; He was assistant division commander and later acting division commander of the 10th Infantry Division in Compostela Valley before becoming the chief of staff of the Philippine Army,” he added.

“He also held major positions in the AFP General Headquarters as chief of war plans division, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans, OJ5; secretary Joint Staff, AFP; and head executive assistant to the Chief of Staff,” Arevalo said. Robina Asido/DMS