Malacanang assured on Wednesday state security forces would continue to be proactive in thwarting terrorist threats.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque issued the statement as he welcomed the result of the Social Weather Stations survey showing majority of Filipinos were satisfied with the government's action against the Islamic State-inspired Maute terrorists.

"We are grateful for our people’s continuing satisfaction, which stands at 67%, with the government’s action in suppressing the Maute Group," he said.

"Rest assured that our security forces would remain proactive in monitoring and dealing with these evil forces," he said.

Roque cited President Rodrigo Duterte’s "swift and decisive leadership" for thwarting the Daesh-inspired Maute Group to establish a caliphate in Marawi City and in Mindanao.

It took about five months of government operations before Duterte declared Marawi free from terrorists on October 17 following the deaths of their leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute.

Roque urged the people to cooperate with the government against the terrorists.

"We therefore call on our people to stand united and work as one nation as we hunt down all lawless elements who are out to destroy the peace prevailing in our communities," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS