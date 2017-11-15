President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday turned over the chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong after the Philippines' hosting of the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila.

“It was an honor having fruitful and productive exchanges with you on issues of regional and global importance which we hope to translate into concrete actions that would benefit the peoples of our region,” Duterte said in his speech.

Duterte handed over the gavel, which symbolizes the ASEAN Chairmanship, to Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the closing ceremony of the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings.

Duterte said the Philippines has adopted and noted a number of declarations, statements, and action plans across the three pillars of the ASEAN Community, and on ASEAN’s relations with Dialogue Partners.

Duterte also reiterated his commitment that the Philippines will remain steadfast in upholding the ideals and values that the ASEAN holds dear and in working for the realization of the shared aspirations with other nations.

“We remain committed to building a strong and resilient ASEAN Community. Our next 50 years will require deeper efforts on the next 3Cs: Community, Centrality, and Connectivity if we are to realize our ASEAN Vision by year 2025,” he said.

Duterte thanked the ASEAN member states, various stakeholders, and the international community, in celebrating with the Philippines for becoming one of the most successful regional organizations in the world.

“The Philippines will be there with you and will be working with you, with other ASEAN member states, dialogue partners, and external parties in moving ASEAN community towards building forward,” he added.

Duterte said the country will be hosting the 51st Asian Development Bank Annual Meeting in May 2018 to enhance economic linkages in the region and beyond.

Before the end of the summit, the ASEAN leaders formally signed the agreement on the protection of migrant workers’ rights.

Duterte presented to ASEAN Secretary General Le Luong Minh the adopted consensus document.