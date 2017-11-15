President Rodrigo Duterte considered as an "insult" Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's raising of human rights issue during their bilateral meeting.

In a press conference at the end of the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit and Related Summits, Duterte said he was elected by the Filipinos and he only answerable to them.

"I only answer to the people of the Republic of the Philippines. If you are a Filipino, even if you are a fisherman, I will explain to you patiently. But for the others, they should come here and I just said the word, 'What happened to the right to be heard?'," he said.

"I said I will not explain. It is a personal and official insult. That is why you hear me throwing down epithets, curses, bullshit and everything because it angers me," he added.

Trudeau, in a press conference earlier in the day, said he raised the human rights issue with Duterte and he was "receptive." Celerina Monte/DMS