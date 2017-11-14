At least seven policemen were injured after they stopped anti-Trump protesters who breached a security line in the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit Monday morning.

National Capital Region Police Office spokesperson Chief Insp. Kimberly Molitas told the Daily Manila Shimbun the incident happened around 10 am along Padre Faura, Taft, Manila.

She identified the injured Civil Disturbance Management personnel as PO1 Marjon Dollente, PO1 Mark Jhovie Sales, PO1 Jomar Manalo, PO1 Arthur Raphael Yoro, PO1 Ariel Ortega, PO1 Ramon Dumagat, and PO1 Darwin Baltazar.

She said water cannons were used to stop the protesters.

Protesters since Sunday were trying to pass the security line to rally in front of the Philippine International Convention Center and US Embassy.

NCRPO said more or less 500 CDM contingents were assigned in Manila to maintain maximum tolerance while around 1,000 rallyists were in the area. Ella Dionisio/DMS