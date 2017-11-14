Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque clarified that members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations is yet to comment on the Rohingya crisis in Myanmmar Rakhine state.

"Let me make a clarification. ASEAN has not issued any statement as of yet," Roque said in a press conference at the 31 st ASEAN Summit in Pasay City.

Roque said during the ASEAN Summit plenary, the issue was discussed where Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi said they welcome humanitarian assistance.

"Myanmmar agreed that they welcome humanitarian assistance but there was no specific mention of which countries will provide one," he said.

Roque said he is not in the position to comment on whether state leaders will mention the Rohingya issue in their statement after the end of summit.