President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday it is not to North Korea's interest to "swagger around and threaten the world" with its nuclear weapons.

Duterte made the statement during his 30-minute bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the sidelines of the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit and Related Summits at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

"I can assure you that in the matter of the interest of your country, we are supporting you against what North Korea is doing. We have said it several times already in the past that it is not to the interest of North Korea to swagger around and threaten the world, keeping us hostage with the atomic weapons," he told Abe.

He said the Philippines condemns North Korea's several launching of missiles in the past.

"It is bad. It puts a strain on everybody, not only in Japan but all over the world," he said.

Duterte said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un should realize that "he is responsible for ending life on this planet if his mind goes out of control."

"That's why we are persuading him, may be pleading with him to stop the aggressive posture. The Philippines is too far but you know nobody will save us in holocaust if it happens. We condemn the continued posturing of North Korea with chemical weapons," he said.

In the same bilateral meeting, Duterte also thanked Japan for making it possible to have an audience with Emperor Akihito during his recent visit to Tokyo.

He said it would be "one of the things I will may be remember for all time."

He also expressed gratitude for helping in the rebuilding of war-torn Marawi City.

Japan has pledged to extend grant in the form of equipment for Marawi. Celerina Monte/DMS