New commanders for the Eastern Mindanao Command (Eastmincom) and Western Command (Wescom) were announced on Sunday by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

In a statement, Marine Col. Edgard Arevalo, chief of the AFP Public Affairs Office, said Lieutenant General Benjamin Madrigal will head the Eastern Mindanao Command which is based in Davao City.

Lieutenant General Rozzano Briguez of the Philippine Air Force will lead the Western Command (Wescom) stationed in Palawan, added Arevalo.

Madrigal, who is head of the Southern Luzon Command, replaces Brigadier General Perfecto Rimando Jr,. who was named acting commander after Lt. General Rey Leonardo Guerrero was named AFP chief of staff on October 26.

Madrigal is a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 1985. Briguez, currently vice commander of the Philippine Air Force, belongs to PMA Class 1986. DMS