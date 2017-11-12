Authorities arrested a suspected Abu Sayaff Group bomb maker and two others in Quezon City last Friday ahead of the country's hosting of the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit and Related Summits this week, police said on Saturday.

The suspects were nabbed during the simultaneous anti-criminality and law enforcement operations conducted at around 5:15 pm by the joint elements of Quezon City Police District, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency and National Bureau of Investigation at No. 5 Alsalam St., 504-G Salam Compound.

Those arrested were identified as Abdulgaffar Jahfar Jikiri, alleged bomb maker, Alim Sabtalin and Sadam Jhofar, all residents of Basilan province.

Recovered from Jikiri's possession were two pieces of M203 rifle grenade and a pistol.

Authorities were also able to recover two pistols from the two other suspects.

The government security forces were yet to determine if the suspects were planning to sow disruption during the ASEAN meetings. Ella Dionisio/DMS