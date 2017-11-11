Four people were injured due to Tropical Storm Salome at the Calabarzon region, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) reported on Friday.

In its report , OCD Region IV-A identified the victims as Luzviminda Atendido Jayon, Jeffrey Loreto Morillo both from Infanta, Oscar Almeda and Joan Aquibay both from Atimonan all in Quezon province.

The report shows Jayon was injured after the divider of his house fell because of strong winds while Morillo was hit by a galvanized iron sheet. Almeda was wounded after his car was hit by a tree and Aquibay was hospitalized because of a heart attack.

The report said at least 534 families or 1,835 individuals were displaced because in the province of Quezon and Laguna.

Romina Marasigan, National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council spokesperson, said landslides, rock slides and floods were reported but there were no casualties.

She said a power outage experienced in some areas in the province of Quezon but electricity was restored. Power restoration in some areas of Camarines Sur is still ongoing.

Marasigan said the highest number of stranded passengers reached a peak of 2,318 on Thursday but it is expected to reduce as the weather has improved.

As of 12 noon, the Philippine Coast Guard recorded a total of 312 passengers, 53 rolling cargoes and four vessels stranded at Calabarzon.

As of 3 pm, Tropical Storm Salome was last spotted at 190 km west northwest of Iba, Zambales with winds of 75 kph and gusts of up to 90 kph. It was moving northwest at a speed of 20 kph and central pressure of 995 hectopascals.

State weather forecaster Lorry Dela Cruz said Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon are having good weather after Salome left the land area of Batangas and Cavite around 2 am Friday.

She said Salome is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility early Saturday morning. Robina Asido/DMS