The Quezon City Police District said two policemen who made cat calls at a woman have been identified, relieved and charged with violating a city ordinance.

In a statement Thursday, Chief Superintendent Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, QC police district director, said PO2 Rick Tanguilan and PO1 Domingo Cena culprits in the case.

SPO1 Ariel Camiling, shift patrol supervisor of Police Station 8, will also be administratively charged with dishonesty for misleading the investigation when he claimed that he was the one in the mobile car instead of Cena and that they were never in the area during the time of the said catcalling incident.

The suspects were ordered relieved from their assignment and re-assigned to the District Headquarters Support Unit effective Thursday.

"Here at QCPD, we are saddened and even irritated by occurrences involving any of our personnel, such as this incident," said Eleazar.

On November 2, the victim who police named “Carmela” was on her way home along Katipunan Avenue when she heard a catcall from police officers in a slow-moving patrol car. She was not able to get a photo of the mobile car on her mobile phone because of fright.

The policemen also face an administrative case of conduct unbecoming of a police officer, whose penalty is a minimum of 60 days suspension and a maximum of dismissal from the service, said Eleazar. DMS