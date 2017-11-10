Signal number one has been raised over 20 areas, including Metro Manila due to Tropical Depression Salome, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Thursday.

In a press briefing, weather specialist Nikos Penaranda said Salome continued to move west northwestward as it approached the Quezon-Marinduque area.

Salome was last spotted at 65 km southwest of Pili, Camarines Sur with maximum winds up to 55 kph and gusts up to 90 kph. It is forecast to move west northwest at 25 kph.

Other areas covered by signal number one were Bataan, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Romblon, Marinduque, Quezon, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro and Occidental Mindoro.

Due to its speed, Penaranda said Salome is expected to be close to Metro Manila around 8 to 12 pm Thursday, which will bring moderate to heavy rains.

Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol region. and the provinces of Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon will experienced occasional rains with gusty winds, Pagasa said in its bulletin.

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will be expected over the Visayas and the regions of Ilocos, Cordillera, Cagayan Valley, Zamboanga Peninsula and Palawan.

Light rains will be experienced in the rest of Mindanao.

The weather bureau advised the public to be alert against possible flashfloods and landslides.

Penaranda said there is a possibility of Salome to intensify into a tropical storm after it passes Mindoro.

"It is possible to intensify around midnight in the Sibuyan Sea but it will weaken once it hit Mindoro. It will continue to intensify once it passes Mindoro," he said.

Salome is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Saturday morning. Ella Dionisio/DMS