The Philippine National Police on Thursday said 79 percent of reported crimes recorded in the last 10 months were non-index crime cases.

In a statement, Chief Superintendent Dionardo Carlos, the PNP spokesperson, said these cases made up a huge chunk of the total crime volume posted nationwide over the past 10 months of the year.

"These crime cases were mostly violation of special laws and other less serious criminal offenses," Carlos said.

According to PNP- Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management's Crime Information Reporting and Analysis System, out of the 452, 204 total crime volume recorded since January, 357, 639 or 79.08 percent incidents were non-index crime cases while 94, 565 or 20.91 percent incidents were index crime cases.

DIDM Director Augusto Marquez Jr. said they recorded 139,292 cases of reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property, mostly from road and industrial accidents, or 38.95 percent of non-index cases, and 65,838 cases of reckless imprudence resulting in physical injury representing 18.41 percent.

He added another 25.51 percent of non-index crime cases were 91,235 incidents of violation of special laws such as RA 9262 (violation against women and children), 19,593 cases; RA 7610 (child abuse), 14,592; RA 9165 (illegal drugs), 36,347; RA 10591 (illegal firearms), 4,838; PD 705 (illegal logging), 1,338; RA 4136 (traffic codes), 4,569; RA 9344 (juvenile welfare act), 1,092; and RA 9287 (illegal gambling), 9,430.

Also included among the non-index crime cases reported from January to October were 56,020 incidents or 15.66 percent of other less serious criminal offenses such as acts of lasciviousness, alarm and scandal, direct assault, estafa, threats, malicious mischief, and unjust vexation.

The PNP had said Wednesday the number of crime incidents dipped eight percent as they continued to wage intelligence-driven focused police operations against organized crime groups and street crime gangs. Ella Dionisio/DMS