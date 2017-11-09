President Rodrigo Duterte left on Wednesday for Vietnam to join other leaders in the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting.

In his departure speech at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Duterte said he will use APEC, as well as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, to promote advocacies close to the heart of every Filipino.

These include access to international markets for the micro, small and medium enterprises and comfortable life for the Filipinos.

"I only dream for my country a better life for our people --- food security, connectivity, the rule of law, anti-corruption and regional security," Duterte added.

At the inaugural dialogue between APEC and ASEAN, he also said that as ASEAN chair, he will engage the leaders of the Asia Pacific region to commit in pursuing the shared economic prosperity.

"This, as we work jointly to ensure that our region is secure from the menace of transnational crimes such as illegal drug trade, terrorism and [violent] extremism and crimes at sea or what you would know as piracy or piracy if you may," he said.

Duterte said he will speak before the APEC CEO and participate also in continuing dialogue with the APEC Business Advisory Council "to deepen regional economic growth integration and to promote inclusive growth."

His attendance to APEC will also be his first time to meet face-to-face with United States President Donald Trump.

Among the members of the official delegation are Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Pinol, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, Special Assistant to the President Christopher "Bong" Go, and Ambassador to Vietnam Noel Servigon. Celerina Monte/DMS