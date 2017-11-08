The Philippines hopes that Japan could have fast but safe construction of a subway in Metro Manila.

In a forum in Pasig City, Assistant Socioeconomic Planning Secretary for Investment Programming Jonathan Uy said the Metro Manila Subway is expected to be completed beyond 2022.

He said the Duterte administration "hopes to come up with quick but safe project."

He said the signing of the loan agreement for the subway project with Japan might take place by first quarter of 2018 when Tokyo starts to plan for its fiscal year.

During President Rodrigo Duterte's recent visit to Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assured his government's financial assistance for the subway project.

Uy said they still have to discuss with their Japanese counterparts the specific aid that Tokyo would be extending for the rehabilitation of the war-torn Marawi City.

Abe has also expressed support for the rehabilitation of Marawi. Celerina Monte/DMS