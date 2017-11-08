Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Tuesday based on a recent estimate the war against the terrorists in Marawi City cost almost four billion pesos.

“I don’t have the figure now but last time I think close to four billion ( pesos) already, four billion ( pesos),” Lorenzana said.

In his speech during the hero's welcome in Villamor Airbase last Monday, Lt. Gen. Galileo Gerard Kintanar Jr. Philippine Air Force chief, said the operational cost of the Philippine Air Force for the battle in Marawi reached to more than a billion pesos.

“The statistics and numbers of our air campaign in Marawi are many: at least 1,007 airmen involved comprised of pilots, forward air controllers, and support personnel; 1,358 sorties accomplished; 4,950 hours flown; 6,716 soldiers and police transported; hundreds of wounded extricated and evacuated out of harms way; and an operational cost of P1.448 billion,” he said.

Kintanar also enumerated the aircraft the Philippine Air Force used to support the operation against the terrorists in Marawi City.

“In the air campaign, we have our pilots and aircraft: the game changers such as FA-50s and the AW-109s, the sharpest tip of our airpower spear. We have the classic OV-10 Broncos, the MG-520 Defenders and the SF-260 Warriors providing close air support,” he said.

“We have the ubiquitous and sturdy UH-1 Hueys, the Bell-412 combat utility helicopters and the Sokols for tactical air mobility, rescue and case evacuation. The C-130s and the C-295s that transported close to 7,000 soldiers and marines to the battlespace,” he added.

The Philippine Army and Navy have not given their estimated cost of their operation to support the battle against the terrorists in Marawi City. Robina Asido/DMS