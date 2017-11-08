The Department of National Defense (DND) said the construction of a beaching ramp in Pagasa Island may be completed early next year.

In a message forwarded by Arsenio Andolong, DND Public Affairs Service chief, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana confirmed the construction of a beaching ramp in the island is going on.

“The monsoon rains have hampered the construction of the beaching ramp, which is a vital structure that would allow our navy landing ship tank (LST) ships to dock, and bring in heavy equipment and construction materials. No construction can proceed without a good beaching ramp,” Andolong said.

“While its construction is on-going albeit intermittently depending on good weather, we expect its completion by early 2018,” he added.

Lorenzana noted that after construction of the breaching ramp the government “will be able to start repairing, paving and extending our runway, and build additional facilities for our troops.”

“Also, once the beaching ramp is done the Department of Agriculture will build a fishing port for our fishermen,” he said.

Andolong said the project costs a total of P1.318 billion.

It can be recalled that during his visit in the Pagasa last April, Lorenzana mentioned that aside from construction of the beaching ramp, fishport and the 1.3 km runway, the government is also planning to improve the tower, power plant, electricity, solar panels, desalination, buildings, military facilities and sewerage system in the island. Robina Asido/DMS