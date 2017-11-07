Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque reminded on Monday pro-administration bloggers, including Presidential Communications Operations Assistant Secretary Margaux "Mocha" Uson, of the major role mainstream media played that led to the election of Rodrigo Duterte as president.

In an interview with reporters, Roque said he hoped Uson was present during the briefing so that she could help in telling the Duterte Diehard Supporters (DDS) the importance of mainstream media.

"I'm calling on the DDS and I was hoping that Asec Mocha could be here to send the message," he said.

Pro-Duterte bloggers and his supporters have been criticizing mainstream media, particularly those critical to the administration.

"In due course we could explain in a manner which could be understood by everyone the importance of a free press," Roque said, noting that because of the legitimate press the faults of the previous administrations, such as the pork barrel scam, were exposed.

"The people would have not supported President Duterte if the media did not emphasize the faults of the previous administration," he said.

Asked how confident he was that Uson and her millions of followers would understand what he was saying about the legitimate media, Roque said, "I know, she likes me. I will forever be a law professor and I will forever consider individuals as under my tutelage on important matters."

"I hope Asec Mocha will forever be a student of the spokesperson," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS