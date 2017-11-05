From November 12 to 15, 2017, all trucks and closed vans will be prohibited from passing through the Subic?Clark?Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) and the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) from Clark to Balintawak to give way to a smooth flow of traffic for ASEAN delegates during the 31st ASEAN Summit.

This announcement was made by the ASEAN Committee on Security, Peace and Order, and Emergency Preparedness and Response, which is composed of 21 member agencies and leads the security preparations for the summit , the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) said in a statement Saturday.

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Officer-in-Charge and ASEAN security committee chairperson Catalino Cuy added all heavy duty vehicles are also barred from traversing along EDSA from Balintawak to Magallanes.

Cuy said from November 11 to 15, motorists should expect intermittent traffic stops in the following designated ASEAN lanes in the Makati area:

Arnaiz Avenue

Makati Avenue

Parkway Drive

along Edsa in the Makati area

Rerouting will also be implemented along Sen. Jose W. Diokno Boulevard, Jalandoni, V. Sotto, Bukaneg, and A. Dela Rama in Pasay City, while occasional traffic disruptions will be experienced along EDSA, Pasay Road, and Makati Avenue in Makati City. The same is also expected along EDSA in Pasay, Makati, Mandaluyong, and Quezon City.

Cuy advised the public the whole CCP Complex is closed for the same dates as it has been designated as an ASEAN Delegates Zone.

“We urge the public to veer away from the said areas and take alternate routes to avoid being inconvenienced by the heavy traffic while the ASEAN Summit is ongoing,” he said. DMS