Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar said Undersecretary Ernesto Abella will remain in government even as he was replaced as presidential spokesperson.

“Well, as we speak he is an undersecretary under PCOO. If he will be transferred to a new department or he would be appointed to a new designation, that would be the president's prerogative,” Andanar told government radio on Saturday.

“What is important is we have Undersecretary Abella in the administration and we can still use or make the most out of his expertise. And time will come, our president will make an announcement,” he added.

Abella was replaced by Kabayan Party List Representative Harry Roque who is the acting presidential spokesman.

President Rodrigo Duterte formally announced the appointment of Roque during his 53rd birthday celebration in Davao City last week. Robina Asido/DMS