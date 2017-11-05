A group of lawyers, law deans and law students named “Manlaban” is set to stage a protest action against alleged extrajudicial killings (EJK) in the country at the EDSA Shrine on Sunday.

“We, lawyers, law professors, judges and law students from the Manananggol Laban sa EJKs (MANLABAN), express our support to the call of Catholic bishops to “Stop the Killings, Start the Healing”, the group in a statement.

The group also urges their colleagues in the legal profession to join them in their protest.

“As members of the legal profession we value the sanctity of human rights and the equitable rule of law. Hence, we will not remain silent in the midst of the attacks against the right to life, liberty, dignity and security of the people,” it stated.

“Together with the Filipino people, we demand accountability for the perpetrators of these senseless killings. We reiterate our call not only to put an end to extrajudicial killings but to the intensifying human rights violations and the continued attacks against human rights advocates and our democratic institutions,” it added.

The group also “encourages the Filipino people to remain critical and vigilant”.

“These incidents - extrajudicial killings, curtailment of fundamental rights, attacks on critics, human rights advocates and defenders ? these are footprints of a creeping and impending authoritarian rule,” it said.

“Let us not sit idly by. Let us all stand up and fight for our fundamental freedoms. We have done this so many times before and won in all instances. We can do it again,” it added.

Meanwhile, former Commission of Human Rights chairman Loretta Ann Rosales said the Akbayan Party is urging the public to gather at EDSA Shrine.

“Tomorrow’s procession is a march for healing and the foundation of healing is justice towards those who have been wronged”, said Rosales, now Akbayan’s chairperson emeritus.

“The human cost, 8 to 13 thousand killed, of this abusive and corrupt war-on-drugs has torn the social fiber of this country. After leaving thousands dead on the streets, all of whom with neither due process nor promise of justice, someone must be held accountable. It’s time to move forward, but the first step is accountability”, Rosales added. Robina Asido/DMS