Malacanang welcomes the decision of United States President Donald Trump extend his stay by one day in the Philippines to attend the East Asian Summit, which takes place after the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) Summit.

“The Palace welcomes the announcement of the White House that President Donald Trump would extend his stay in the Philippines to attend the East Asia Summit (EAS),” Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar told government radio Saturday.

“The President looks forward to engaging President Trump in the productive dialogue at the ASEAN-US Commemorative Summit and the EAS,” Andanar said.

“The Philippines, as host,chair of 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings is set to welcome all foreign leaders and delegates and to ensure that they would experience Filipino hospitality at its finest,” he added.

Andanar made his statement after news reports late Friday that Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday that he and his delegates will be “staying an extra day in the Philippines”.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano previously announced Trump would not be able to attend the ASEAN-EAS summit on November 14, as he is sscheduled to stay in the Philippines only from November 12 to 13. Robina Asido/DMS