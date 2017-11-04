Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) settled Friday its P6 billion unpaid air navigational charges to the national government, which were incurred since 1970's up to July 30 2017, a joint statement by the Department of Transport (DOTr), Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) and the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA).

Clara De Castro, PAL vice president for legal affairs, brought the company checks to the office of the CAAP in Pasay to settle its financial obligations to the government. PAL's payment was made earlier than the December 2017 deadline.

The check amounting to P5,677,887,615 was turned over to CAAP chief accountant Raul Eusebio. On the other hand, the check worth P258,594,230.33, net of taxes, was turned over to MIAA assistant general manager for finance and administration Arlene Britanico.

The turn over of checks was also witnessed by DOTr Undersecretary for Aviation and Airports Manuel Antonio Tamayo, Undersecretary for Legal Affairs and Procurement Reinier Paul Yebra, and Assistant Secretary for Communications Leah Quiambao. DMS