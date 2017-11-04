The Department of National Defense (DND) expressed support on President Rodrigo Duterte’s call for the New People’s Army (NPA) fighters to lay down their arms.

“The president’s latest call for the NPA fighters to lay down their arms returns to society, and live normal lives only shows that he is giving the NPA every chance at achieving a peaceful resolution to the longstanding armed conflict,” Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement yesterday.

“The Department of National Defense fully supports the peace and security agenda of the President,” he said.

“We reiterate our call for the NPA to stop all their illegal activities, return to the fold of the law, and be part of the real change that the President has spearheaded for the betterment of our country and the lives of our people,” he added.

Lorenzana also reiterates the government’s effort to help the NPA fighters to have a peaceful life.

“He has offered homes and livelihood to every NPA fighter that returns to the fold of the law. The president gives the NPA a chance to change and live a decent life. His offer to accommodate members of the communist movement shows his sincerity,” Lorenzana said.

“We are delighted to note that a number of NPAs have accepted the offer and are now restarting to live normal lives. There are a lot of them who voluntary return to the government folds," the secretary added.

In a press conference in Davao City after he returned from his trip in Japan, Duterte expressed his support on the localized peace talks by the local government of Davao City. He also reiterated his call for the NPA to surrender and return to the folds of the law.

Duterte made his call despite the termination of the peace negotiation between the government and the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) early this year. Robina Asido/DMS