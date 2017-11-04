The return of internally displaced people (IDP) in nine barangays of Marawi City will be completed Saturday, Assistant Defense Secretary Kristoffer James Purisima, Joint Task Force Marawi spokesman, said Friday.

Purisima said the nine barangays are Basak Malutlut, Tampilong, Panggao Saduc, Datu Saber, Baryo Green, Luks a Datu, Marawi Poblacion, East Basak and Matampay.

“To ascertain that returning IDPs are legitimate Marawi City residents, identification cards are being issued by their respective barangays based on the rolls of census and voter’s registration,” he said.

“Utilities such as water and electricity, and health services are already established and accessible in the identified barangays. Rolling stores and markets will be established to provide basic needs,” he added.

Purisima said “means of public transportation within the areas will be made available to provide mobility” for the returning residents.

He said residents of Basak Malutlut have started to return to their homes last October 29.

“To date a total of 2,252 IDPs have returned home. Cash assistance amounting to P5, 000 and relief goods, consisting of rice and food packs good for 17 days, hygiene kits, and kitchen kits, were distributed by the Department of Social Worker and Development (DSWD) and Marawi local government unit (LGU) to the returning Brgy. Basak Malutlut residents,” said Purisima.

“The house cleaning at Marawi Poblacion and East Basak were conducted along with the People’s Day activity at Basak Malutlut,” he said.

Purisima added the house cleaning activities at Loks a Datu and Baryo Green was also conducted last Oct. 31 while the “return of 2,380 IDPs to Marawi Poblacion and 1,060 IDPs to East Basak” was completed on the same day.

“The house cleaning activities for Tampilong and Matampay as well as the completion of the return of 572 IDPs in Loks a Datu and 707 IDPs in Baryo Green, (was made) on November 1,” he said.

“The house cleaning in Brgy. Saber and the return of the IDP to Tampilong and Matampay was completed yesterday,(Nov. 2),” he added.

Purisima said the house cleaning and return of the IDPs in Panggao Saduc and Saber which begun Friday are expected to be completed Saturday. Robina Asido/DMS