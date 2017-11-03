The Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) release Jolo Councilor Zed Tan in Talipao, Sulu on Wednesday night, a military official said Thursday.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Joint Task Force Sulu Commander, said Tan was released somewhere in Brgy Buru, Talipao, Sulu around 9:29 pm.

“He underwent medical examination at Camp Bautista Station Hospital in Busbus, Jolo, Sulu,” he said.

“Councilor Tan found to be in good physical condition except for some mosquito bites on his arms,” he added.

Sobejana said Tan went through debriefing as part of the procedure before he was turned over to his family. He said Tan was abducted by the ASG members in vicinity of Brgy Timbangan, Indanan, Sulu last September 27, 2017. Robina Asido/DMS