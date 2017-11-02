まにら新聞ウェブ

11月2日のまにら新聞から

English Articles

Palace extends ''deep sympathies'' to families of those killed in NY truck attack

［ 126 words｜2017.11.2｜英字 ］

Malacanang extended on Wednesday its "deep sympathies"to the families of those who were killed in a truck attack in New York.

In a statement, Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar said the Philippine Consulate General in New York is closely monitoring the situation.

"We express our deep sympathies to the families and friends of the innocent victims killed in a truck attack on a New York bike path," he said.

At least eight people were killed and 11 were injured in what was considered as a terrorist attack on Tuesday afternoon in downtown Manhattan.

Andanar said the members of the Filipino community in the area were advised to remain calm yet vigilant even as there are no reports of Filipinos injured in the attack. Celerina Monte/DMS