Two people died in a landslide in Batangas due rains caused by Tropical Depression Ramil on Wednesday.

Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) in Calabarzon identified the fatalities as Maria Luisa Mayrena Santos and Christopher Lloyd Cruz.

In its report, RDRRMC Calabarzon said the landslide occurred at the vicinity of Brgy. Laiya Ibabao, San Juan, Batangas around 2:30 am. Calabarzon covers the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon).

It said bus trips to the Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) provinces were suspended at Batangas Port.

Capt. Armando Balilo, Philippine Coast Guard spokesman, said as of 12 noon a total of 606 passengers, 41 rolling cargoes, six vessels and seven motor boats were stranded in different port of Palawan, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro and Romblon.

As of 4pm, Tropical Depression Ramil was last spotted at 25km south of Coron, Palawan with maximum winds of up to 55 kph and gusts of up to 75 kph. It was moving west at the speed of 18 kph.

The weather bureau placed the area of northern Palawan, including the Calamian Group of Islands and southern Occidental Mindoro under signal number one. Robina Asido/DMS