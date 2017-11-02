Authorities captured a suspected foreign terrorist in Marawi City on Wednesday, the military said.

Col. Romeo Brawner, Joint Task Force Ranao deputy commander, said a suspected Indonesian national was arrested by the members of the Barangay Peace Action Team of Barangay Loksadatu, Marawi City around 7 am.

“He was then turned over to the Marawi Police. He is now being investigated by military and police investigators,” Brawner said.

Major. Gen. Restituto Padilla, AFP spokesman, said based on the initial report the foreigner was trying to escape when he was intercepted by government forces.

In a press conference in Marawi, Senior Supt. John Guyguyon, acting Lanao del Sur police director, identified the apprehended person as Muhammad Ilham Syahputra, 22, from Sumatra, Indonesia.

Guyguyon expressed belief the suspect may possibly come from the lake before he was intercepted by the BPAT.

“Accordingly he swam. I think he is the one who was monitored by the armed forces that swam because they saw images or figures that coming near the water,” Guyguyon said.

Guyguyon said authorities also recovered ammunition, cal. 45, grenade, money, and improvised explosive devices from the Indonesian who had a bullet wound when he was captured.

“Then he has a bullet wound on his side which need medical attention,” he said.

Guyguyon said Syahputra allegedly arrived in the country on November 2016. He said the police will coordinate with the Bureau of Immigration and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) if the Indonesia entered the country through the airport based on his claims.

“According to him he was… he was invited by... (Abu Sayyaf leader) Isnilon ( Hapilon) to be part of the struggle here. When asked he said he was involved in Piagapo encounter with our armed forces and he also added his group also has involvement in Thamrin bombing in Indonesia,” he said.

Guyguyon said they were preparing to file rebellion and terrorism cases against Syahputra. Robina Asido/DMS