Authorities Monday seized a suspicious-looking sealed paper bag at the Estancia Freeport in Iloilo.

The Philippine Coast Guard, in a statement, said a white, sealed paper bag suspected to contain explosives was turned over to Coast Guard Sub-Station Estancia after the boat captain of Mbca M-Star II reported his crew received the bag from an unidentified passenger while disembarking.

"Investigation made by the PCG revealed that unidentified passenger handed the bag to Jefferson Lupangco, one of the crew members of Mbca M-Star II and asked him to give it to the boat captain," it said.

PCG said the suspect even told the crew that he personally knew the boat captain.

The paper bag was sealed and tagged with a note that the receipt is a certain Boboy Nojalda.

It also has a note printed with "DO NOT OPEN PLEASE, THERE'S A BOMB."

Personnel from CGSS Estancia immediately coordinated with the Philippine Ports Authority and Philippine National Police Estancia Station.

The PNP- Explosive and Ordinance Division and Philippine Army K-9 revealed five cellular phone units were inside the bag to be shipped to Masbate City.

All cellphones were turned over to PNP Estancia for proper disposition. Ella Dionisio/DMS