A man described by the military as a Maute-Abu Sayyaf straggler was killed by government forces in Marawi City Tuesday morning.

Joint Task Force Ranao deputy commander Colonel Romeo Brawner Jr said in a radio interview troops on a man during clearing operations. An encounter resulted and the straggler was killed.

"It looks like he wants to escape from the main battle area but he was noticed by our troops. An encounter occurred early morning and he was killed," Brawner said.

Brawner added members of the Maute-Abu Sayyaf who are hiding inside the battle area and waiting for a chance to escape will suffer the same fate as the straggler.

"Just like what happened to this straggler, they can't escape because we are all over the main battle area," said Brawner.

He said residents are still not allowed to enter the main battle area and just few days ago, one person was killed after they entered the area early morning.

"Two person attempted to enter the main battle area. The same happen to him. Actually there were two people who wants to enter, (but) the other one died," he said.

Brawner didn't mention what happened to the other one. He said people wants to rescue the remaining Maute members inside.

Brawner warned the public to refrain from entering the main battle area for now. Ella Dionisio/DMS