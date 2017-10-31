President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday the Philippines and Japan are establishing a "golden age of strategic partnership."

This as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe vowed Tokyo will assist in the reconstruction of war-torn Marawi City.

The two leaders issued their respective statements following their summit meeting at the Prime Minister's Office. Duterte is on his second visit to Tokyo since he assumed office last year.

Funding for the Marawi rehabilitation will come from the 1 trillion yen that Abe promised to extend to the Philippines in the next five years during his visit to Manila last January.

Duterte, in a joint statement with Abe, thanked Japan for its help.

"I am pleased with Japan’s reiteration that it is fully committed to as they described it, the fresh 1-trillion yen or close to $9 billion assistance to the Philippines," he said.

"I thank Japan for its full support for our efforts to bring just and lasting peace in Mindanao. Apart from its involvement in the peace process, Japan is already on the ground as we proceed in reconstructing Marawi and rebuilding the lives of those affected," Duterte added.

Abe said Japan's support in rebuilding Marawi and its surrounding areas would be based on the Philippine government's post-conflict needs assessment.

Marawi was devastated due to five-month rebellion by Islamic State-inspired Maute terrorists.

The 1 trillion yen is also intended to support the Philippine huge infrastructure projects, such as subway, commuter railway, and roads and bridges; energy cooperation; job creation; public order; telecommunications; environment; agriculture; and disaster prevention, the leaders said.

"Our commitment and resolve show the desire to further expand cooperative ties. I there say that considering what we have achieved, the Philippines and Japan are building a golden age of strategic partnership," Duterte said.

In the same statement, Duterte underscored the need to address many issues confronting the region and threats to the stability of East Pacific.

"Foremost, I share concern on the developments in the Korean peninsula and the continuing missile test launch of North Korea," he said.

"We condemn these threats and call on all stakeholders to return to the negotiating table to peacefully resolve the situation," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS