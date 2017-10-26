President Rodrigo Duterte is set to embark on his second visit to Japan before the end of the month, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

Duterte will be on a working visit to Japan on October 29-31, days after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe received a fresh mandate following an election.

"The president will discuss with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe matters of mutual interest to both countries," the DFA said in a statement.

Duterte is also scheduled to meet other high-ranking Japanese government officials and influential captains of industry, it said.

Aside from bilateral issues in the economic, industrial, social and security arena, the DFA said discussions are also expected to include regional developments, including peace and stability in the region, particularly in the Korean Peninsula.

Both sides are also expected to engage in dialogue relative to the Philippine chairmanship of ASEAN and preparations for Abe's own return visit to the Philippines for the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings in Manila this November.

Duterte first visited Japan in October last year.

Abe reciprocated this visit last January when Duterte even invited Abe and his wife to his residence in Davao City. Celerina Monte/DMS