The Philippines expressed gratitude on Tuesday to the United States for its help in resolving the Marawi siege.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella underscored the importance of international cooperation in defeating the scourge of terrorism.

"The government is grateful for the US government for helping us defeat the ambition of the Islamic State-affiliated group to establish a caliphate in our country by providing us with technical expertise, men and equipment that bolstered the capability of our military in our campaign against the Maute group," he said.

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has recognized the valiant efforts of the Filipino troops in bringing an end to the Maute terrorist group's siege in Marawi.

Abella said the Duterte administration appreciates Mattis' statement.

"While we have defeated the Maute group here, it cannot be denied that IS remains a global threat. It is therefore necessary for us to continue our cooperation and alliance with our friends in the international community to halt the spread of IS menace," he said.

The Philippine government formally declared on Monday that the fighting in Marawi was over after about five months since the terrorists attacked and occupied the city on May 23.

Nearly 1,000 suspected terrorists, including their leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute, were killed in the military operations.

More than a hundred soldiers were killed during the siege. Celerina Monte/DMS