Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon underscored the need for the Senate to take a more active role in the peace process during his recent meeting with the new Norwegian government special envoy to the Philippines on peace efforts with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP).

Drilon recently met with Ms. Idun Tvedt and Ms. Elisabeth Slattum of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss the peace and reconciliation efforts that the Norwegian government has been helping to facilitate between the Philippines and the NDFP.

Ms. Tvedt is the new Special Envoy to the Philippines on peace and reconciliation efforts with the NDF replacing Ms. Slattum. Ms. Tvedt is due to arrive to the country today for a two-day trip.

Drilon expressed his gratitude to the Norwegian government “for supporting the peace negotiations between the Philippines the NDFP.”

“The Philippines is very grateful to the Norwegian government for acting as a third-party facilitator of the peace process between the Philippines and the NDF,” Drilon told Idun.

The senator underscored the importance of involving the Senate in the peace talks.

“Right now the peace process with the NDF is not being discussed formally or informally in the Senate,” Drilon said.

“There is a need to involve the senate in the peace and reconciliation efforts between the Philippines and the NDF because in the end, a law will be need to define the relationship of the parties,” Drilon stressed. DMS