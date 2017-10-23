President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated on Sunday that he did not care about the ratings because he already won in the elections.

In a speech in the MassKara Festival in Bacolod City, Duterte said he would just do his job.

"I don't care about the ratings. I'm done with the rating," he said, citing that his margin from his closest presidential rival in the 2016 elections was 6 million votes.

"Either I go up or I go down, I don't really give a shit. For me, it's just work. Don't fool the Filipino, don't hurt the Filipino, (otherwise) we will really fight with each other," Duterte said.

At least two polling institutions -Pulse Asia and Social Weather Stations - have been regularly coming out with their survey results on Duterte's satisfaction, approval or trust ratings.

In the September survey by SWS, Duterte's satisfaction rating fell by 18 percent to "good" +48 compared to the June result. Celerina Monte/DMS