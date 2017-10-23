The Armed Forces of the Philippines was eyeing to finish the operation against the Islamic State-inspired Maute terrorists in war-torn Marawi City by Sunday, with one building that needed to be cleared, official said.

"They will do everything.. so our government forces will do everything to finish the firefight today," said Colonel Romeo Brawner Jr., deputy commander of the Joint Task Force Ranao, in a televised press conference.

He said some of the fighters were former hostages, who became wives of the terrorists during the five-month siege.

"Either they (government troops) kill the Maute-ISIS, because these people were decided to die, or capture them or either they surrender," he said.

"We believe that those who are inside that singular building had chosen to stay with their husbands," Brawner said.

"There are still women inside the building and those are wives of Maute-ISIS," he added.

Brawner assured those who surrendered and would later be identified as wives of the terrorists to be treated as "non-combatants" and they would undergo psychological debriefing.

However, he said those who remained with the Maute group would face charges.

"They will have liability and may be charged also together with the Maute-ISIS," he said.

Brawner said they were still convincing the militants to release their remaining female and children hostages.

Once cleared, Brawner said rehabilitation would start in Marawi.

Residents whose houses were not at the main battle area, would be allowed to go home by October 25 or 26 once the local government units give the clearance, he said.

"We will make sure that the non-residents will not be able to join them and create a scenario here in Marawi City," he said.

Militant leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute were killed on October 16. With their deaths, President Rodrigo Duterte has said that Marawi was free from terrorists. Ella Dionisio/DMS