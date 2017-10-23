President Rodrigo Duterte advised on Sunday the public to be always ready against the possible terrorist attack.

In a speech in the MassKara Festival in Bacolod City, Duterte said that terrorism is everywhere, citing that no nation has escaped from the "clutches of the evil of ISIS."

"I'd like to remind the country that problems never cease to visit planet earth. It's not only in the Philippines. But in the coming days, with the siege that happened in Marawi, I'm not trying to scare you, but let's just be prepared for any eventuality," he said.

He said the Islamic State's ideology is "dedicated to just kill the human beings and destroy the places of whatever kind of heritage."

The government troopers have recently killed Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute, two of the leaders of the Islamic terrorist group which occupied Marawi City for about five months.

About a thousand people, most of them terrorists, died in the Marawi siege. Celerina Monte/DMS