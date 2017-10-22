A magnitude 5.3 earthquake was recorded in the province of Davao Occidental on Saturday morning.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the epicenter of the earthquake was monitored at 323 kilometers southeast of Sarangani in Davao Occidental around 9:32 am Saturday.

Philvocs science research specialist assistant Lara Gianan said the earthquake that is tectonic in origin was probably caused by a possible movement of the Philippine Trench in the Southern part of the country.

Phivolcs said aftershocks were anticipated but there were no damage expected..

Gianan noted there were no intensities recorded as the quake was not felt by the people in the province. Robina Asido/DMS