Malacanang revealed on Saturday that based on the ballistic examination on the firearm allegedly used to kill a drug related victim more than a year ago that a member of a syndicate shot the person dead.

“Authorities have put closure on the death of Michael Siaron, whose photo was compared to the Pieta imag, after ballistics examination from a recovered firearm revealed that he was killed by a member of a syndicate also involved in the illegal drug trade,” said Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella in a statement.

Abella issued his statement amid the continued criticism against the anti-illegal drug campaign of the government.

“The Siaron case verifies what government has said from the start of the campaign against illegal drugs --- many of these killings were perpetrated by those involved in drug operations as well; drug traffickers and pushers eliminating each other,” Abella said.

“The relentless attribution of such killings to police operations was both premature and unfair to law abiding enforcement officers who risk life and limb to stop the proliferation of illegal drugs in our society,” he added.

Abella said the “government assures the public and the families of victims of deaths under investigation (like Siaron) that authorities will pursue cases until the truly guilty are brought before the bar of justice.”

Siaron was a pedicab driver who was shot dead by motorcycle-riding men in Pasay City July 2016.

His body was found lying with a placard with note saying “I am a pusher”.

The Pieta-like photo of a woman cradling the body of Siaron become viral after it was used as a banner picture of a local newspaper as the number of alleged extra judicial killing cases increased. Robina Asido/DMS