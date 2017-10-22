The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed that the DNA sample from one of the terrorist killed in Marawi City matches that of Isnilon Hapilon.

“We have received an official report that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has confirmed that the DNA sample taken from a body recovered by our operating units in Marawi matches that of Isnilon Hapilon,” Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana in a statement Saturday.

“This process of verification is also being conducted on the cadavers of the other terrorists that have been recovered so far,” he added.

Lorenzana said the FBI agent went to Marawi City to get samples for DNA testing.

“The FBI personnel went to Marawi to get the samples which they have brought to United States for testing and comparison with sample from a next of kin,” he said.

Hapilon is recognized as the emir of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria for Southeast Asia. He joined with Omar Maute, one of the leaders of the Maute Group.

When asked on who will receive the reward money for the neutralization of Isnilon Hapilon, Lorenzana confirmed it would have to undergo a process.

“That will undergo a process and I have no idea how it works,” he said.

It can be recalled that Hapilon and Omar Maute were killed in a military operation in an early morning battle in Marawi City last Monday.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared the liberation of the city following the death of the high value terrorist leaders. Robina Asido/DMS