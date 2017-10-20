Three Russian navy vessels will arrive Friday for a six-day visit, the Philippine Navy said Thursday.

Capt. Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy spokesman, said Admiral Panteleyev, Admiral Vinogradov both anti-submarine ships, and large sea tanker Boris Butoma will arrive at Pier 15, South Harbor, Manila around 9 am.

“Welcome ceremony and port briefing will be conducted upon their arrival after a customary meeting procedure with BRP Rajah Humabon (PS11) at the vicinity of Corregidor Island,” he said.

Lincuna said the visit that will last until October 26 includes the turn over of military equipment from the Russian government.

“The goodwill visit is in connection with the handover ceremony of donated special military equipment to the Philippines by the Government of Russian Federation,” he said.

“It is also in time for the official visit to the Philippines by Russian Defense Minister, Minister Sergey Shoygu to participate in the 4th ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus),” he added.

This is the third time Russian Navy vessels will visit the country this year, the first visit on January while the second April. Robina Asido/DMS