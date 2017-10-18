Malacanang said on Tuesday that work in government offices and classes resumes on Wednesday, Oct.18.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella issued a statement following posts in social media that the Palace again issued a suspension order for Wednesday's classes and government work.

"Per Office of the Executive Secretary (OES), there is no truth to a social media post which is now circulating online that Malacanan suspended government work and classes nationwide tomorrow," Abella said.

"For the information and guidance of all concerned," he added.

Malacanang suspended classes in public and private schools at all levels, and work in government on Monday and Tuesdaydue to a nationwide transport strike. Celerina Monte/DMS