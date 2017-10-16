At least 100 persons in a barangay in Makilala municipality, Cotabato province fled after soldiers encountered an undetermined number of alleged New People's Army members Sunday morning.

A report by the Makilala municipal police station said two soldiers belonging to the 39th Infantry Battalion were wounded in the firefight even as residents tried to seek safety.

Chief Inspector Johnny Rick Medel, officer-in-charge of the Makilala police station, said policemen along with members of the municipal social welfare department and disaster risk reduction center were able to bring 141 persons into the barangay hall of Barangay Batasan.

Medel and Makilala Mayor Rudy Caoagdan advised residents to return to their homes after the Army cleared the area.

Medel said policemen conducted blocking operations to prevent the alleged NPA members from escaping. DMS